ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 312,000 COVID-19 cases and remained at more than 6,800 related deaths Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 312,514 coronavirus cases and 6,874 related deaths since the pandemic began.
An increase of about 1,500 cases in a day and 53 deaths since Thursday, according to the GDPH.
As of Friday, 28,035 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,156 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 132 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.8 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.2% positive rate.
More than 298,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.2% positive rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.