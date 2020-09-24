ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 311,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,800 related deaths Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 311,046 coronavirus cases and 6,822 related deaths since the pandemic began.
An increase of about 1,400 cases in a day and about 50 deaths since Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 27,903 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,120 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 154 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 2.8 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 297,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.2% positive rate.
