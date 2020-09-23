ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 309,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,700 related deaths Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 309,678 coronavirus cases and 6,773 related deaths since the pandemic began.
An increase of about 1,400 cases in a day and about a hundred deaths since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 27,749 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,077 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 259 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.8 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 296,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.2% positive rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.