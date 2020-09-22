ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 308,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,670 related deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 308,221 coronavirus cases and 6,677 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, 27,490 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,026 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 96 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.78 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 296,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.2% positive rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.