ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 307,000 COVID-19 cases and 6.600 related deaths Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 307,339 coronavirus cases and 6,604 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 27,394 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,005 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 17 new hospitalizations Monday.
The state has conducted more than 2.7 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
Nearly 296,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.2% positive rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.