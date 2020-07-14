ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and reported another 3,394 new COVID-19 cases.
According to the department of Public Health's daily status report, the Peach state has reported 123,963 coronavirus cases and 3,054 deaths.
That's up from 120,569 cases Monday.
Last Tuesday — just more than four months since the first confirmed cases in Georgia, the state reached a grim milestone of more than 100,000 reported cases.
The number comes after steep increases in cases reported daily across the state in the past couple of weeks.
As of Tuesday, 13,685 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,662 admitted to intensive care units.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,741 people are currently hospitalized.
In new data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 209 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
The state has conducted more than 1.13 million viral tests and is reporting a 10% positive rate.
More than 186,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.1% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
