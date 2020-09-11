ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,863 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 290,781 coronavirus cases and 6,246 related deaths.
As of Friday, 26,163 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,794 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 101 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.55 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.4% positive rate.
More than 287,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.9% positive rate.
According to GDPH and the governor's office, the seven-day average of new cases reported is down 48% from Georgia's peak July 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.