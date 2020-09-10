ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,930 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 289,123 coronavirus cases and 6,204 related deaths.
As of Thursday, 26,062 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,776 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 217 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 2.54 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.4% positive rate.
More than 286,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.9% positive rate.
According to DPH and the governor's office, the seven-day average of new cases reported is down 48% from Georgia's peak July 24.
