ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,081 COVID-19 cases and 26 related deaths Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 287,287 coronavirus cases and 6,128 related deaths.
As of Wednesday, 25,845 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,736 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 256 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.52 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.4% positive rate.
More than 285,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.9% positive rate.
According to DPH and the governor's office, the seven-day average of new cases reported is down 48% from Georgia's peak July 24.
