ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,595 COVID-19 cases and 26 related deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 285,350 coronavirus cases and 6,070 related deaths.
As of Tuesday, 25,589 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,698 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 51 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.51 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.4% positive rate.
More than 285,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.9% positive rate.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report data released Aug. 30 notes Georgia has dropped from having the second highest new cases in the last report dated Aug. 23 to seventh.
Gov. Brian Kemp made stops in Augusta, Valdosta and Savannah during the holiday weekend to encourage Georgians to stick to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures while celebrating.
