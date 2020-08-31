ATLANTA — Georgia has now reported more than 270,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 270,471 coronavirus cases and 5,632 related deaths.
As of Monday, 24,604 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,493 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 32 new hospitalizations Monday.
The state has conducted more than 2.34 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 278,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.7% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
