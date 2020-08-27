ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,550 more cases of COVID-19 and 86 more virus-related deaths Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 263,074 coronavirus cases and 5,393 related deaths.
As of Thursday, 24,127 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,397 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 188 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 2.26 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 272,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.5% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
