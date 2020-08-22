ATLANTA — Georgia has now seen more than 250,000 infections COVID-19 and more than 5,000 virus-related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 252,222 coronavirus cases and 5,092 deaths.
Georgia added 2,615 COVID-19 cases and 95 related deaths Saturday.
As of Saturday, 23,325 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,251 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 200 new hospitalizations Saturday.
The state has conducted more than 2.1 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 265,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.3% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
