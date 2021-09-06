VALDOSTA — Georgia passed 20,000 COVID-19-related deaths late in the week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH has recorded 20,041 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,079 probable deaths. The state has reported 320,873 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Late in the week, the state had reported nearly 1,113,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
More than 74,200 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,135 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population on Sept. 3 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.76 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.33 million have had at least one shot and 4.55 million are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.