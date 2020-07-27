ATLANTA — Georgia reported an additional 2,890 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 170,843 coronavirus cases and 3,509 deaths.
That's up form 167,953 cases and 3,498 deaths Sunday.
As of Monday, 17,138 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,172 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 47 new hospitalizations Monday.
The state has conducted more than 1.45 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.8% positive rate.
More than 216,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.2% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
