ATLANTA — Georgia reported more than 4,813 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 161,401 coronavirus cases and 3,442 deaths.
That's up from 156,588 cases and 3,360 deaths Thursday.
As of Friday, 16,752 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,119 admitted to intensive care units.
Georgia has reported the highest new hospitalization increases in the past three days — Tuesday a record of 447.
On Friday, the state reported 399 new hospitalizations.
There are currently 3,135 Georgians hospitalized with coronavirus, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
According to GEMA, as of Friday, Georgia had only 13% of critical care beds available and 18% of general inpatient beds. About 43% of the state's ventilators are also in use.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said hospitalizations increased 39% during last week alone.
The state has conducted more than 1.38 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 208,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
