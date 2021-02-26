COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia passed a grim milestone Friday, topping 15,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 18 more virus-related deaths Friday, raising the total to 15,007, with 2,212 probable deaths related to the virus. 

Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 again Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.  

Georgia reported 2,208 new COVID-19 cases Friday bringing the state to 814,820 cases since the start of the pandemic.  

Georgia has reported 186,002 antigen cases — an increase of 1,226 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

More than 55,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,087 admitted to an ICU.  

More than 7.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 474,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.7% positivity rate.

More than 1.9 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

