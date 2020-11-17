ATLANTA – Georgia passed 391,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, adding 25 deaths and 3,536 cases from Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports 391,466 cases and 8,496 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 33,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,259 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
Nearly 347,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.5% positivity rate.
