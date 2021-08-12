VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 977,482 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 4,969 cases since the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The GDPH has recorded 18,942 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,987 probable deaths. The state has reported 267,917 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 68,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,598 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.06 million with more than 87,100 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 4.96 million have had at least one shot and 4.27 million are fully vaccinated.
