ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 929,614 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,699 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,966 probable deaths. The state has reported 246,231 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of 1,705 since Wednesday.

More than 66,800 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,367 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.74 million with more than 84,000 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.73 million have had at least one shot and 4.17 million are fully vaccinated.

