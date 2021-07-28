COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 926,707 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,691 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,963 probable deaths. The state has reported 244,526 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of 3,054 since Monday.

More than 66,700 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,348 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.71 million with more than 83,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.71 million have had at least one shot and 4.16 million are fully vaccinated.

