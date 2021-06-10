Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.