ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 334 Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 898,715 cases and 18,260 virus-related deaths, an increase of 34, data stated.
More than 64,200 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,761 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,943 while there's been 2,834 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.77 million with 74,778 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
