ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 883 Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials reported 877,816 virus cases and 17,486 virus-related deaths Wednesday – an increase of 61 deaths since the previous day.
The state health department reported 219,463 antigen positive cases – an increase of 517 antigen cases; and 2,612 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been more than 61,300 hospitalizations and 10,060 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.27 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.3% positivity rate.
Nearly 1.9 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.3% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.97 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
