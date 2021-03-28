ATLANTA – More than 849,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Sunday.
Georgia reported 849,607 cases Sunday, an increase of 748 from the previous day.
The state saw no change in the number of virus-related deaths Sunday, reporting 16,487 deaths – the same number as Saturday – with 2,439 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 205,649 antigen cases — an increase of 78 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,578 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.6% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 496,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.1% positivity rate.
More than 3.21 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.