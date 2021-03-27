ATLANTA – More than 848,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Saturday.
Georgia reported 848,859 cases Saturday, an increase of 1,054 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,487 deaths as of Saturday — an increase of 70 since the previous day — with 2,439 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 205,571 antigen cases — an increase of 356 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,570 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.6% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 496,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.1% positivity rate.
More than 3.21 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.