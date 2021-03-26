ATLANTA – Nearly 848,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
Georgia reported 847,805 cases Friday, an increase of 1,060 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,417 deaths as of Friday — an increase of 81 since the previous day — with 2,432 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 205,215 antigen cases — an increase of 599 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,552 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 495,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.1% positivity rate.
More than 3.21 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
