ATLANTA — Georgia reached 356,848 COVID-19 cases Thursday with 7,923 virus-related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 1,866 positive cases and 47 deaths since Wednesday, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,927 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 329,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9% positivity rate.
