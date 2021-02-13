COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia added 2,793 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.

Georgia has reported 789,070 confirmed cases and 173,738 antigen cases — an increase of 1,030 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 105 more virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the total to 13,961, with 1,889 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 53,340 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,756 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 460,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.8% positivity rate.

More than 1.4 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

