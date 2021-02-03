COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added 3,816 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 759,228 confirmed cases and 163,136 antigen cases — an increase of 1,108 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The state reported 135 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 12,907 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,680 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 50,953 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,471 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 447,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.9% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 984,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

