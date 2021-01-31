Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia added 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 749,867 confirmed cases and 159,578 antigen cases — an increase of 587 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported two virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 12,570 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,628 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 50,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,399 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 445,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.7% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 836,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you