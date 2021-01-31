ATLANTA – Georgia added 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 749,867 confirmed cases and 159,578 antigen cases — an increase of 587 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported two virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 12,570 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,628 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 445,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.7% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 836,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
