ATLANTA — Georgia neared 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 316,306 coronavirus cases and 6,994 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, 28,339 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,225 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 142 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.9 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.1% positive rate.
More than 301,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.3% positive rate.
