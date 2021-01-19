ATLANTA – Georgia reported nearly 5,000 new cases COVID-19 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
Georgia has reported 689,676 confirmed cases and 138,768 antigen cases — an increase of 2,791 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 170 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 11,265 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,317 probable deaths related to the virus.
Nearly 6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 426,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.6% positivity rate.
To date, the state has vaccinated more than 423,000 people.
