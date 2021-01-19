Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported nearly 5,000 new cases COVID-19 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.

Georgia has reported 689,676 confirmed cases and 138,768 antigen cases — an increase of 2,791 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 170 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 11,265 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,317 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 47,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,004 admitted to an ICU. 

Nearly 6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.9% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 426,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.6% positivity rate.

To date, the state has vaccinated more than 423,000 people.

