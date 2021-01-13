COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia neared 655,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as it reported 5,685 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 654,356 confirmed cases and 127,932 antigen cases — an increase of 3,133 antigen cases from Tuesday to Wednesday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 137 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 10,580 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,223 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 45,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,837 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 417,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.1% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 235,000 people have received vaccinations.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you