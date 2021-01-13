ATLANTA – Georgia neared 655,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as it reported 5,685 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 654,356 confirmed cases and 127,932 antigen cases — an increase of 3,133 antigen cases from Tuesday to Wednesday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 137 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 10,580 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,223 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 417,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.1% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 235,000 people have received vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.