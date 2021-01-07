Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia neared 610,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and reached  and 10,100 virus-related deaths, with 7,105 new cases reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 609,868 confirmed cases and 113,762 antigen cases — an increase of 2,887 antigen cases from Wednesday to Thursday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 65 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 10,100 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,130 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 43,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 7,642 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 409,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.7% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you