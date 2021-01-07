ATLANTA – Georgia neared 610,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and reached and 10,100 virus-related deaths, with 7,105 new cases reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 609,868 confirmed cases and 113,762 antigen cases — an increase of 2,887 antigen cases from Wednesday to Thursday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 65 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 10,100 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,130 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 409,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.7% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.
