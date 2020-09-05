ATLANTA – COVID-19-related deaths rose across the state overnight as state public health officials reported 5,977 deaths Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The death count is up from 5,931-related deaths reported Friday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 281,548 cases Saturday, according to the report.
The GDPH recorded 279,354 cases on Friday.
The state recorded 25,501 hospitalizations, data states. There have been 4,681 admissions into intensive-critical care units, data states.
