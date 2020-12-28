ATLANTA – Georgia has topped 546,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 89,000 antigen cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report released Monday.
Georgia has reported 546,859 confirmed cases — an increase of 3,165 confirmed cases since Sunday — and 89,381 antigen cases — an increase of 901 antigen cases since Sunday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state has recorded five virus-related deaths since Sunday, bringing the toll Monday to 9,719 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 977 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 400,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.3% positivity rate.
So far, more than 26,000 Georgians have been vaccinated against the virus.
Since the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, Georgia has received 125,755 doses which have all been shipped to medical providers. The state has received 174,000 doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine and shipped more than 158,000 to providers.
