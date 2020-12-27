ATLANTA – Georgia has topped 543,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 88,000 antigen cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report released Sunday.
Georgia has reported 543,707 confirmed cases – an increase of 2,949 confirmed cases since Saturday – and 88,592 antigen cases – an increase of 562 antigen cases since Saturday – since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state has recorded four virus-related deaths since Saturday, bringing the toll Sunday to 9,714 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 975 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 399,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 11.2% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.