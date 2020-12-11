ATLANTA — Georgia is nearing 467,000 COVID-19 cases Friday.
Thursday, Georgia had the most coronavirus cases ever reported in a single day since the pandemic began — 6,062.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has reported 466,904 cases and 9,175 deaths, an increase of 4,729 cases and 52 deaths Friday.
More than 37,300 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,832 admitted to an ICU. The state added 304 new hospitalizations Friday.
More than 4.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 377,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.3% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.