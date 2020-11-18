ATLANTA – Georgia neared 394,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, adding 40 deaths and 2,514 cases from Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports 393,980 cases and 8,536 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 33,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,306 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
Nearly 348,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.5% positivity rate.
