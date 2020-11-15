ATLANTA – Georgia neared 387,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday,according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports 386,949 cases and 8,462 deaths, which is the same number reported Saturday, since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 33,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,225 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
Nearly 346,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.4% positivity rate.
