ATLANTA – Georgia neared 385,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, adding 2,495 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports 384,997 cases and 8,462 deaths, 44 more than Friday, since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 33,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,220 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 344,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.4% positivity rate.
