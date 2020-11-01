ATLANTA — Georgia added more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 361,982 cases and 7,981 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,961 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 330,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.1% positivity rate.
