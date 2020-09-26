ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by nearly 2,000 overnight with deaths at more than 6,900, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s report Saturday.
Friday, the case count stood at more than 312,000; Saturday, the count was closing in on 314,000.
As of Saturday, there were 28,153 hospitalizations and 5,176 admissions into the intensive care unit.
Friday, 28,035 residents had been hospitalized and 5,156 had been admitted into ICU.
