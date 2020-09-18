ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,870 COVID-19 cases and 64 related deaths Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 302,737 coronavirus cases and 6,537 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 27,203 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,966 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 149 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.7 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.2% positive rate.
More than 293,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.1% positive rate.
