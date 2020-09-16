ATLANTA — Georgia nears 300,000 COVID-19 cases and added 24 related deaths Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 299,056 coronavirus cases and 6,419 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, 26,884 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,912 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 219 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.65 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 291,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.0% positive rate.
