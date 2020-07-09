ATLANTA — In just two days, Georgia has reported more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.
As of Thursday, the Peach State totaled 106,727 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,930 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
On Tuesday — just more than four months since the first confirmed cases in Georgia — the state reached a grim milestone of more than 100,000 reported cases.
The number comes after steep increases in cases reported daily across the state in the past week or so.
As of Thursday, 12,606 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,519 admitted to intensive care units.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,322 people are currently hospitalized.
In new data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 106 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
Georgia's available hospital capacity is dwindling. As of Wednesday, only 18% of the state's critical care beds and 17% of general inpatient beds were available, according to GEMA. However, more than 60% of the state's ventilators are available.
The state has conducted more than one million viral tests and is reporting a 9.6% positive rate.
About 174,915 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — from which the state is reporting a 5.2% positive rate.
Georgians age 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
