ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,143 COVID-19 cases and 40 related deaths Saturday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 292,905 coronavirus cases and 6,287 related deaths.
As of Saturday, 26,327 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,818 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 164 new hospitalizations Saturday.
The state has conducted more than 2.58 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 288,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 8.0% positive rate.
According to GDPH and the governor's office, the seven-day average of new cases reported is down 48% from Georgia's peak July 24.
