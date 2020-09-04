ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,132 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 279,354 coronavirus cases and 5,931 related deaths.
Georgia passed 270,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
As of Friday, 25,402 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,664 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 143 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.43 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.5% positive rate.
More than 282,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.8% positive rate.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report data released Aug. 30 notes Georgia has dropped from having the second highest new cases in the last report dated Aug. 23 to seventh.
Gov. Brian Kemp made stops in Augusta, Valdosta and Savannah Friday to encourage Georgians to stick to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures throughout the holiday weekend.
