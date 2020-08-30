ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,298 more cases of COVID-19 and 28 more virus-related deaths Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 268,973 coronavirus cases and 5,604 related deaths.
As of Sunday, 24,572 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,489 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 39 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 2.32 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 276,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
