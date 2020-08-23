ATLANTA — A day after Georgia surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 5,000 virus-related deaths, 1,739 more cases of the virus were reported Sunday and 42 more deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 253,949 coronavirus cases and 5,132 related deaths.
As of Sunday, 23,369 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,265 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 44 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 2.1 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 267,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.4% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.